Windsor Group LTD Sells 7,715 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,983 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

