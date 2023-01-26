Windsor Group LTD Purchases 15,093 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after buying an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 261,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

