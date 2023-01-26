Windsor Group LTD Has $249,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 489,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

