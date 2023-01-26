Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.