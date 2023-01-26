Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.65.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.