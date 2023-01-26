Windsor Group LTD Buys 5,082 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 443,161 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 20,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,756. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

