Windsor Group LTD Buys 32,318 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GSIE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.