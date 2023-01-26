Windsor Group LTD Acquires 374 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 210,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,427. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

