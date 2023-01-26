William Blair Comments on TransUnion’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

