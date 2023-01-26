William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

