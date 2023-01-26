William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($4.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.03). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

