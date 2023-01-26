WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $71.70 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $71.70 million and approximately $699,184.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,680,550 coins and its circulating supply is 763,212,783 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

