WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $212.53 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $212.53 million and $10.37 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00014893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

