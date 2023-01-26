WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 1,043.5% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WH Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. WH Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised WH Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Articles

