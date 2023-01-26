Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

