WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $191.08 Average PT from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.08.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

WEX Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 35.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.