Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,863 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 49,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 68.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

