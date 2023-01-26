Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

