Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

