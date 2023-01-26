Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $346.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.06 and its 200 day moving average is $338.12.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

