Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 641,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,118,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.