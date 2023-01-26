Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100,829 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAC opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

