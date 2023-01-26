Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,873 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 877,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,810,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock worth $1,310,835,234. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

