Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

