Western Wealth Management LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $404.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day moving average of $393.06.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.