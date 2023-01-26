Western Wealth Management LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $404.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day moving average of $393.06.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
