Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.