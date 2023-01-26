Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.45 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $358.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average is $323.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

