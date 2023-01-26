Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,410 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

