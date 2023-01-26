Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

