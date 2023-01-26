Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 10,855.6% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 10,855.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,191. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

