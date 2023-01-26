West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$120.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 6.2 %

TSE WFG traded up C$6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.34. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.