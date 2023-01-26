Wells Fargo & Company Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance
Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.
Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.