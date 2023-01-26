Wells Fargo & Company Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $54.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

