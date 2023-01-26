Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $124.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.