Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG):

1/19/2023 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

1/13/2023 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$21.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

1/13/2023 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

TXG stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.57. 361,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

