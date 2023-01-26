Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chemours (CC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC) recently:

1/24/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/14/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/10/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/6/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

