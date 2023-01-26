Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chemours (CC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC) recently:
- 1/24/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.
- 1/14/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 1/6/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2022 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Chemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
