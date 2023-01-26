Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS):

1/10/2023 – T-Mobile US was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2023 – T-Mobile US was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2023 – T-Mobile US was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/5/2023 – T-Mobile US was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2023 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/15/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.77 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

