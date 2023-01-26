Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Realty Income (O)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Realty Income (NYSE: O):

1/17/2023 – Realty Income is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2023 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2023 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2022 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2022 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 4,137,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Get Realty Income Co alerts:

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.