Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading Up 7.5%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 190,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 807,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.
A number of research firms have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.
Webster Financial Stock Up 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
