WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

