WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,487 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $26.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.