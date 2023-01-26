WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $47.63 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

