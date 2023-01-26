WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWN opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

