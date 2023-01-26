WealthShield Partners LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $212,918,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

