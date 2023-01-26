WealthShield Partners LLC Has $731,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $115.43 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $144.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15.

