Wayfair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 37,610 put options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 26,131 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.7 %

Wayfair stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.