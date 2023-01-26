Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Cowen cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

W stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

