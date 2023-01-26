Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $163.99. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

