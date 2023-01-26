Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $179.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.