Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 91,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 72,403 call options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

