WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.13

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

WANdisco Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

